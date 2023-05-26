Does My Child Need Orthodontic Treatment?

Early orthodontics treatment procedures are not required for all cases when they appear. In establishing what makes early orthodontic treatment necessary, it becomes apparent that the interventions are necessary. Also, early or interceptive treatment increases the success rate. Early treatment begins while the child still has some milk teeth.

Although the treatment typically starts at the age of 7 years, some doctors can commence it as early as 5 years. The age depends on the issues’ nature, complexity, and implications on the child’s welfare. However, the best period is at 7 because the child has enough permanent teeth by this time for the orthodontist to evaluate the developing jaws and teeth conclusively.

The Need for Early Orthodontic Interventions

Early orthodontics evaluation and treatment are advisable because the young skeletal structure of childhood is easier to align. Its malleability gradually decreases with age making treatment complicated.

When it is no longer possible to shape the alignment of jaw development due to the child’s advancement in age, the situation calls for more serious procedures, including surgery.

The three types of early orthodontics treatment are;

partial braces;

palatial extender;

retainer.

The option or their combination addresses problems such as;

protruding teeth;

narrow jaw;

malocclusion;

bite complications.

These complications may arise from inheritance, accidents, abnormal swallowing, or dental disease.

Interceptive treatment aims to intercept the problem and eliminate its cause. It also helps create an action plan for implementing measures to guide the growth of the jawbones and facial structure to make space for the expected permanent teeth.

The subsequent or second phase of treatment involves aligning the permanent teeth into their appropriate positions. This second stage takes place after the sprouting of all the permanent teeth.

Some parents delay this early evaluation and treatment of the misconception that it should start after the eruption of permanent teeth. It is vital to arrest orthodontic problems as the jaw develops, to enhance the chances of a successful outcome.

The three stages of orthodontic treatment are;

planning;

active stage;

retention.

Therefore, it is essential to start early to give adequate time for each step. Early treatment is a head start for the second phase of orthodontics. It reduces the need for prolonged treatments such as braces at a later age.

How Long Do Children Wear Braces?

The severity of your child’s dental problem will determine how long they may need to wear braces. The braces’ type and age also determine how long children will wear them. While some children may only wear braces for 6 months, others may require up to 2 years to resolve their dental problems.

When Children Do Not Need Early Orthodontic Treatment

Although a child may show some misalignment of teeth or orthodontic problems, not all children must receive early orthodontic treatment.

If a child does not have noticeable issues with the arrangement of their teeth or alignment of the jaw, the treatment can wait until the time for phase 2 orthodontic interventions.

Orthodontists can notice even the most subtle dental issues in children. Consultation with an orthodontist for oral examinations and x-rays should guide in deciding the best time a child should start receiving treatment. The examination checks the progress of jaw development and permanent teeth.

Thus, the outcome of the check-up can determine that no treatment is necessary, that there exists a problem that requires interceptive care or that treatment can be postponed as the child’s mandibular development receives periodical monitoring.

Conclusion

Sometimes, early treatment may frustrate a child because some interventions, like braces, can limit fun activities, such as eating fun foods and engaging in sports. Some of the treatments could also cause the child pain and discomfort.

Despite the downsides, orthodontic problems are easier to resolve when identified and treated early, like other medical issues. It becomes difficult and expensive to treat them after all the permanent teeth have come out and when the growth of facial structures, such as the jaw bones, is complete.