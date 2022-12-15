Dua Lipa And Jack Harlow Have Sparked Dating Rumours After Trevor Noah Breakup; Checkout For Where They Met!

Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow fueled romance rumours according to recent reports. The two just met at Variety’s Hitmakers event and appear to be getting along well.

There appears to be a new couple in Hollywood, and it is Dua Lipa and rapper Jack Harlow.

After Harlow penned a song about Lipa in his most recent album, it appears the two have gotten along well and, according to Page Six, are dating.

The two met at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles in November, and it appears that’s where they hit it off.

According to US Weekly, an insider revealed the two musicians’ alleged romance, saying, “They like each other and are both interested to see where things go next.” According to the reports, Lipa and Harlow have been in frequent communication since meeting at the Variety event, and they “loved each other’s” vibe.

Previously, the couple communicated for Harlow’s song when “Jack requested Dua permission for his song about her, but that was an unpleasant call for everyone,” according to US Weekly. According to another source close to the couple, they are “hanging out.”

Dua Lipa previously dated Gigi Hadid’s brother Anwar Hadid and made their relationship public with a combined red carpet appearance.

The One Kiss singer has also been open about her relationship with Hadid, speaking about it in an interview with British Vogue about striking a balance between keeping her relationship private and public.

“We will only show you what we think you’d like to see” the singer said. He further added, “It’s a bit of a balancing act, trying to find the proper balance of being so joyful and in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me without putting too much on display.” After two years of dating, the couple split up in December of last year.

Previously, the singer ignited dating rumours with Trevor Noah, the former anchor of The Daily Show, after the pair was caught hugging after dinner at Miss Lily’s in New York in late September.

Despite the fact that it was a friendly outing after Noah participated on her podcast At Your Service.