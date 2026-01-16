Ek Din Poster Faces Social Media Criticism Over Design and “Translated” Title

The recently unveiled poster for Ek Din, the upcoming Bollywood film starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, has triggered a wave of reactions on social media. While some fans are excited about the new look, others have slammed the design as unoriginal and derivative.

What Netizens Are Saying

Soon after the poster was shared online, a section of the audience took to Reddit and other platforms to criticise it. Many viewers claimed that the promotional artwork bears a striking resemblance to the original poster of the Thai film One Day — which Ek Din is officially a remake of — and accused the filmmakers of simply translating the title and visuals rather than creating something fresh.

Critics have posted comments such as, “Remake of Thai movie — original movie ke poster hi use kiya hai” and “Title bhi wahi translate karke utha liya” (they just translated and lifted the same title), highlighting concerns over creativity.

Supporters Highlight Chemistry and Aesthetic

Despite the online criticism, many fans also defended the poster. Supporters pointed out that Junaid and Sai look good together and expressed excitement about their on-screen pairing. Some likened their appearance to classic romantic duos, with comments even referring to them as “Clark Kent and Lois Lane.”

About the Film

Ek Din marks Sai Pallavi’s Hindi cinema debut and is Junaid Khan’s second theatrical release after Maharaj and Loveyapa. Sunil Pandey directs the film, and Aamir Khan Productions produces it. The romantic drama is slated to release in Indian theatres on May 1, 2026.