Is Mrunal Thakur Marrying Dhanush? Rumoured Wedding Date Makes Headlines, Ignites Buzz: Here’s What’s Happening!

Speculation in the entertainment industry suggests that Mrunal Thakur might soon marry Dhanush. Mrunal Thakur is a well-known actress whose talent, elegance, and charm have earned her immense admiration from audiences. Despite her popularity, she prefers to keep her private life away from the spotlight, yet she frequently becomes the subject of dating rumours. On several occasions, Mrunal has directly dismissed false stories and unverified claims about her relationships or impending wedding. She has consistently clarified that such reports are baseless, urging fans and media alike not to believe every rumour circulating about her personal life and public discourse.

Earlier in 2024, speculation suggested Mrunal was romantically linked to Dhanush or a well known cricketer. Now, fresh reports claim Mrunal Thakur is preparing to tie the knot, allegedly with a prominent actor. With rumours shifting rapidly, attention turns to uncovering what is truly happening behind these evolving celebrity headlines.

Is Mrunal Thakur set to marry Dhanush within a month?

Speculation is rife that actor Mrunal Thakur may soon marry star Dhanush, though no official confirmation has been issued so far. Social media platforms and entertainment circles are abuzz with unverified reports fueling these rumours. According to circulating claims, the alleged wedding is expected to take place on February 14, 2026, coinciding with Valentine's Day. However, it is important to note that neither Dhanush nor Mrunal Thakur has addressed or confirmed these marriage reports, leaving the news purely speculative at this stage.

Mrunal Thakur reacted to her dating buzz with Dhanush

Speculation around Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush’s alleged romance has been circulating for some time. Reports to News18 suggested the two actors are seeing each other but remain in the early stages, choosing not to go public yet. Sources added that the duo is unconcerned about social media chatter surrounding them. They reportedly share similar morals and values, which has helped them connect, while keeping their relationship low-key and away from public confirmation for now amid ongoing curiosity from fans everywhere.

Dhanush and Mrunal chose to stay silent on the matter, but the actress addressed it indirectly on social media. She shared a video showing her mother giving her an oil massage. In the caption, Mrunal appeared to mock the viral Reddit speculation linking her with Dhanush. Calling the rumours free publicity, she suggested the gossip only spreads affection and amusement, hinting that such chatter fuels interest rather than causing discomfort or concern.

Back in August 2025, Dhanush attended the screening of Son of Sardaar 2, starring Mrunal Thakur. This sparked speculation that he had made a special appearance for the actress. However, Mrunal later addressed the rumours and clarified that Dhanush is only a good friend and nothing beyond that. For those unaware, Dhanush was married to Indian filmmaker and playback singer Aishwarya Rajinikanth. They tied the knot in 2004 and divorced in 2024. The former couple share two sons, Yatra Raja Dhanush, born in 2006, and Linga Raja Dhanush, born in 2010.

Further, Mrunal stated she finds the dating rumours linking her with Dhanush quite amusing. She clarified that reports about Dhanush travelling from Chennai to Mumbai for the Son of Sardaar 2 screening were misleading. According to her, it was Ajay Devgn who extended the invitation, not her. Addressing the speculation, she was quoted as saying: “Dhanush is just a good friend to me. Dhanush attended the Son of Sardaar 2 event. No one should misunderstand that. It was Ajay Devgn who invited him.”

