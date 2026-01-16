Rs 100 Crore Defamation Case Filed Against Actress Khushi Mukherjee Over Suryakumar Yadav Remarks

Actress Khushi Mukherjee has landed in legal trouble after a Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit was filed against her over controversial remarks involving Indian T20 International cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav. The case has added fuel to an already heated debate on celebrity statements and social media accountability. According to some of the media reports, social media influencer Faizan Ansari, a Mumbai resident, filed the defamation lawsuit on January 13, 2026.

The complaint was registered at the Ghazipur police station, where Faizan accused Khushi Mukherjee of making false and defamatory statements that could severely harm the reputation of a nationally celebrated cricketer. Faizan alleged that Khushi’s remarks were made purely for publicity and attention, without any factual basis. He stressed that such claims could damage Suryakumar Yadav’s image not only personally but also at a national and international level.

Speaking to the media, Faizan Ansari demanded immediate legal action against the actress. He said, “We want an FIR to be registered against Khushi Mukherjee immediately. I have mentioned this clearly in my written complaint. I have over 2 million followers on Instagram, and millions watch my content. I will stay in Ghazipur until I get justice.” Faizan further demanded strict punishment, seeking a minimum sentence of seven years if the allegations are proven to be defamatory.

He also stated that if Khushi can provide concrete proof supporting her claims, he is ready to issue a public apology. Notably, this is not the first time Faizan Ansari has taken legal action. He had earlier filed a Rs 100 crore defamation case against Poonam Pandey as well. The controversy erupted after Khushi Mukherjee claimed in a recent interaction that Suryakumar Yadav used to message her frequently. She also alleged that several cricketers were pursuing her.

In her statement, she said, “Suryakumar used to message me a lot. We don’t talk much now. I don’t even want my name associated with him. I don’t like link-up rumors.” Her comments quickly went viral, drawing sharp reactions from cricket fans and social media users, many of whom criticized her for dragging a prominent sports figure into unverified claims.