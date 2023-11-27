Emily Ratajkowski Wears Next To Nothing In A Sultry Magazine Photoshoot; Pics Inside!

In a recent cover interview photoshoot for Vogue Australia, model and actor Emily Ratajkowski showcased a series of stylish looks. She shared pictures from the spread on Instagram, and the comments section quickly filled with compliments.

Vogue Australia’s stunning photoshoot featuring Emily Ratajkowski

In a couple of pictures posted by Emily Ratajkowski, known for her bold fashion choices, she made a statement with body jewelry. She opted for a golden bikini-shaped necklace paired with a metallic fringed bottom, ditching traditional fabric. In other images from the magazine spread, Emily sported a series of crop top looks with minimal makeup.

In the comments section of Emily’s Instagram post, model Chrissy Teigen expressed her admiration with “Wowoweewa!!” Fans flooded the comments with compliments like “Beyond beautiful,” “Obsessed 🔥,” “Face is beat,” and “She looks ethereal, just stunning!” The praise also extended to the lighting, with one comment saying, “The lighting 😍; you look amazing.”

Emily announces intentions to pen a book about divorce

In September 2022, Emily Ratajkowski initiated divorce proceedings with Sebastian Bear-McClard and expressed her desire to write a book about being a young divorcee. The mother of a two-year-old son, Emily aims to address the taboo surrounding young divorces, stating, “I can’t believe there aren’t more books about first marriages failing. I’ve read a lot of literature about divorce, but it tends to be about families ending after children have grown up.” She emphasized the need to destigmatize and discuss divorces at younger ages, highlighting the existing societal taboo.

Emily Ratajkowski emphasized the changing dynamics in relationships, noting how women now often earn equal or more than their partners while also bearing the brunt of emotional and physical responsibilities at home. She argued that marriage may not be as fair a deal as it was perceived to be, stating, “I’m not sure if it was ever a fair deal, so it shouldn’t be shameful for them to walk away from that sh**** deal. I would like to write about that more.”