Estranged Couple Charu Asopa And Rajeev Sen Reunite To Celebrate Daughter Ziana’s 1st Birthday; Pics Inside!

The turbulent marriage life of actors Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen hits the headlines frequently. After giving their relationship a second chance, now the estranged duo is heading for a divorce. They have a daughter together, Ziana who turned one recently. Now, keeping all the bitterness aside, Charu and Rajeev came together for Ziana’s birthday.

In the vlog shared by Asopa on her YouTube channel, it is evident that she and Sen reunited to celebrate their child’s big day. Not just this, the two are spotted interacting as well. While Rajeev’s parents and nieces- Renee and Alisah were in attendance at a restaurant, his sister and Ziana’s bua, Sushmita Sen was missing from this family get-together.

Sharing glimpses from the same, Rajeev penned on Instagram, With my birthday girl.” Charu, on the other hand, wished her daughter too on social media and wrote, “Some cute pictures of the Birthday girl…”

Talking about Sushmita Sen, who is keeping herself away from Charu and Rajeev’s separation fiasco, the former Miss Universe also took to Instagram to shower love on Ziana. “Look at that strong and mysterious Phoenix!!! Born a Scorpio for a reason!!!May you always Rise and Rule!! Happpyyyyy 1st Birthday Ziana!!!May God bless you with his best always!!! Thank you for gracing our lives!!! #BuaKiJaan. We Love you little Munchkin!!” she stated in her birthday message