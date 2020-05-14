Back then, viewers were totally crazy about the on-screen chemistry of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame, Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor. Even a lot of buzz was created as the couple was actually dating according to the rumours. But then the lovely couple broke up and we all were left heartbroken. With the season 3 of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan post their breakup, Niti had revealed what has changed in her relationship with Parth.

As the lockdown period is going on, Parth and Niti were seen making dual tiktok videos. The two were seen getting along very well as they synced with words to the rythm. Well, it was so much fun watching them together in the videos on their Instagram profiles. While sharing the video, the actor captioned it as, “Madness continues with @nititaylor #friendstv #joey #rachel #tiktok Tiktok id: @parthsamthaan623”. Have a look:

In an interview with the India Today, when Niti was asked about the speciality of this season, she had replied, “In these years, we have (Parth Samthaan and I) matured as actors. I have grown as a person. I was a different person when I started the show. The scenes turned out to be better than expected. It was very natural and nothing over-dramatic. While when we shoot for TV, they need a little more drama. But over here, it was more real.”

Talking about the affair with Parth Samthaan and then about not getting along well, Niti Taylor had stated, “No, we are like house on fire. I don’t know how we’ve done the scenes because half the time we kept laughing while shooting.” On the other hand, in an interview with The Indian Express, Parth had shared, “Before we started, we discussed whatever issues we had and decided that we will start afresh, so that work doesn’t get hampered. We are young people and all we want is to bring positivity around us. You can be cold, negative and bothered about people and situations but you can’t carry the baggage for years. There has to come a point, where you need to let it go. It will only make you a better person.”