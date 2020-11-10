Bollywood stars each year turn out in enormous numbers to celebrate pretty much every celebration together. In any case, Diwali is one grand celebration that sees the turn out to be the most exciting festival. From the Khans to the Kapoors, everybody has Diwali themes at their places and nearly the whole industry is welcome by them. Bollywood Diwali parties consistently make a gigantic buzz for numerous reasons. Famous people put their best style foot advance and appreciate the gatherings without limit.

As we probably are aware, not many Bollywood celebs are known to have fantastic Diwali gatherings. From the Bachchans, Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan to Shilpa Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan, superstars investigate every possibility to make the celebration a vital one consistently. Diwali is practically around the corner and as we probably are aware, this year’s, everything going to appear as something else. As indicated by a report in Mumbai Mirror, the Bachchans and Ekta Kapoor have dropped their plans of throwing a party.

Here are a couple of the best and stylish pictures from Bollywood Diwali parties.

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan is known to have perhaps the greatest parties in Bollywood during Diwali. Everybody from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar to Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Juhu Chawla, Salman Khan, Aamir khan, and numerous other B-town biggies head to Mannat to have that gala-night fun. The style and welcomes likewise have an extraordinary subject each year that adds the additional oomph to the huge party.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao arrange a gathering each year for their precious ones. Their whole family ventures out to pose for the paparazzi and ensure that not simply the visitors present at the gathering have a great time, yet in addition receive exceptional treats well.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor’s living arrangement in Juhu every year turns into a star-studded night for Bollywood on Diwali most years. The actor tosses a luxurious Diwali party each year that solitary beginnings improving post-mid-night. Indeed, be it the youthful weapons of Bollywood or the evergreen hotshots, every one of them is clicked at the door.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra praise the celebration with grandeur and show each year and every year is the same. Be it the decoration at the home or those distraught card gatherings, Raj and Shilpa keep the quintessence of the celebration alive like nobody else.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

The Bachchans are one of the most remarkable groups of B-town and there is no rejecting that. Every year they throw a Diwali party with full energy and call nearly the entire of Bollywood for their gathering. With the best cooking styles arranged and a night loaded with fun and chuckling with close ones, their gathering is anticipated by the vast majority of Bollywood.

Ekta Kapoor

One will be hosted by the queen of both the Television and film industry Ekta Kapoor. The grand party attended by several big Bollywood biggies who gather in huge numbers to have fun who slay in their best stylish appearance.