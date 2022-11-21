Fans Call Abhishek Bachchan ‘Great Damaad’ As He Escorts Aishwarya Rai’s Mom To Car; Watch!

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most loved pairs in Bollywood. Although these two never indulge in PDA, fans always love to see them together. Recently, the two celebrated daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s 11th birthday. Social media was filled with pictures and videos of her birthday bash.

But one video that is grabbing all the eyeballs is Abhishek and Aishwarya stepping out to drop the actress’ mother in her car. Abhishek’s sweet gesture is winning the internet for her.

In the video, we see Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan twinning with each other in white. After Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday bash, Aishwarya was seen carrying her mother to her car. Aishwarya looked stunning in a white oversized shirt which she paired with black tights.

In the video, Junior Bachchan’s gesture towards his mother-in-law caught the attention of netizens. Abhishek along with Aish holds his mother-in-law’s hand to make her sit comfortably in the car. Later, he is touching her feet. Netizens are loving it.

Fans commented, “What an awesome husband,” “Proud of you abhishek,” “What a great damaad!” etc. Aishwarya took to her Instagram handle to wish Aaradhya on her birthday earlier this week. She wrote, “MY LOVE… MY LIFE… I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA.” Some commented negative too. One of them was, “What is wrong with Aishvarya?? Mother ko sambhalne se jyada usko camera ki padi hai. Smiling cheaply at camera as usual…narcissistic woman.”

Aishwarya was seen kissing Aaradhya in the picture. Abhishek wished the birthday girl. He posted her cute picture on his Instagram profile. He captioned it, “Happy Birthday my little Princess! I love you mostest.”