Fans Remember Alia Bhatt’s Koffee With Karan Look After Seeing Lily Collins’ Dress; ‘Alia Owned It’

Lily Collins, known for her clothing choices on the Netflix show Emily in Paris, returns for the show’s third season. In the final season, which ended on December 21, the actor performed in a tight pink and red dress. Several online users were quick to point out that actress Alia Bhatt wore the same dress a few months ago when she starred alongside Ranveer Singh in the first episode of Season 7 of Koffee with Karan, with some saying that Alia looked better in it. dress. Others were impressed that she wore them in front of Hollywood actors.

Emily in Paris saw the protagonist Lily painted with cute prints and bold looks. One of her options for Emily in Paris Season 3 was a pink dress with a red floral print designed by international label Magda Butrym. She wore a matching red and pink jacket and green heels. Last July, Alia wore the same dress and red heels in Koffee with Karan season 7. The patterned dress featured long sleeves, a ruffled miniskirt, and off-the-shoulder large flowers. Since the premiere of Emily in Paris 3, fans have been sharing photos of Emily and Alia Lily in the same dress on social media.

A netizen commented on the college that Alisa and Lili shared on Instagram, saying, “Alia is prettier.” Many people have given up on the heart and fire emoji. One comment posted “Alia makes such a facial expression.” One also tagged stylist Alia in the comments section, praising her by writing, “@stylebyami I’m so proud of you. You came before everyone else!”

The 7th season of Koffee with Karan premiered on July 7. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt sat on the Koffee couch during the first episode of Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show. The actors appeared in the 2019 film Gully Boy and recently worked together on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the second film that Karan will direct.

Alia, who gave birth to daughter Raha Kapoor last November, made her last appearance alongside actress and husband Ranbir Kapoor in Brahma Shastra: Shiva Part 1. she previously starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiyawadi (2022). Her next films include Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara, starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, and her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone.