Fashion Alert: Janhvi Kapoor Stole The Show In A Black Bodycon Latex Dress That Added Drama To Her Look!

Janvhi Kapoor and chic gowns go together better than most other celebrity outfit combinations. While the Bollywood actress is frequently seen leaving the gym in a sports bra and shorts or running errands in crisp salwar suits, there is only one option when it comes to walking down the red carpet.

It’s the bodycon ensemble, you know. To no one’s surprise, Janhvi attended the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022 in Mumbai on Friday night, wearing a fitted silhouette that has become a signature look for this Kapoor.

In her black latex body-hugging gown, the actress stole the show. Janhvi paired her dress with latex gloves to add drama to her look.

Janhvi Kapoor chose her outfit for the evening from the shelves of ace Indian designer Saisha Shinde.

Janhvi was photographed wearing a black latex gown with its signature gleaming finish. The bust was fitted and wrapped beautifully around the curves of her length, with a strapless neckline.

The gown’s column silhouette was narrow and ended at the ankle, covering her feet. With only a few pieces on her hands, this is possibly Janhvi’s most understated jewellery look.

Janhvi removed her accessories to complete her look. Janhvi wore her hair straight and tucked behind her ears to up the beauty quotient of her ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor kept her makeup game strong, wearing pink eyeshadow for a pop of colour, lots of mascara, pink lipstick, and highlighter. Her brown eyes were defined by eyeliner, kajal, and mascara on her lashes. Janhvi finished the look with glossy neutral lips and a touch of contouring on her cheeks. This is the Janhvi Kapoor version of a little black dress, in our opinion.

On Professional Front: She is currently filming ‘Bawaal,’ in which she co-stars with Varun Dhawan. Sajid Nadiadwala produces it under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson. Nitesh Tiwari will direct the film, which will be released on April 7, 2023.