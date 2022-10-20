Fashion Alert: Madhuri Dixit Is A Sight To Behold In A Gorgeous Yellow Silk Saree!

Madhuri Dixit is a sight to behold as she strikes elegant poses in a stunning traditional yellow silk saree.

Madhuri Dixit has been the nation’s beauty icon for many years. If her vivacious grin and stunning appearance aren’t enough to make you fall in love with her, her captivating dance moves will. she has made a comeback with appearances on Jhalak Dhikla Jaa, a dance reality show, Fame Game, and her most recent Amazon Prime film Maja Maa, which is receiving rave reviews.

She has consistently kept her fans happy by adhering to strict fitness regimens and sporting new looks. Diva has worn a variety of saree in recent years. She dresses in everything from bright floral drapes to dramatic sequin-covered sarees.

Madhuri is frequently seen wearing sarees, a drape of elegance, poise, and beauty. She currently serves as a judge on the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. The actor enchanted her fans once more with her most traditional look in a traditional silk saree.

Madhuri recently took to Instagram to share stunning photos of herself wearing a gorgeous Gaurang Shah saree.

Ami Patel styled the actress, who wore the saree with a pink blouse with a modest neckline and elbow-length sleeves.

She dressed in a yellow silk sari with crimson borders. One of her selections stood out due to its striking colour combination and dense weaving. Madhuri was dressed in a mustard yellow silk sari with a crimson border and an all-over solid yellow overlay. A chevron print was also used to complement the exquisite pallu and traditional motifs.

Her outfit was elevated by the addition of oversized gold earrings, a gold necklace, and stacked gold bangles. She completed her look with bare matte lips, sleek eyeliner, and hair left open in delicate curls and embellished with flowers, as well as complementary pink cheeks.

Even a decade later, choosing to wear a colourful and attractive sari like Madhuri may still make you feel stylish. For the time being, drape it for a daytime wedding or reception in the coming months, or even bring it to the Diwali puja.

Work Front:

Meanwhile, Madhuri recently starred in the Amazon Prime Video film Maja Ma. Anand Tiwari directs the family drama, which also stars Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, and Malhar Thakar.