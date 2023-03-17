Female Fan Irritates Shilpa Shetty By Forcibly Taking Pictures; Actress Reacts, ‘Ma’am, Kya Kar Rahe Hain Aap’

Celebrities are always captured surrounded by their fans or either media. Sometimes the situation gets so problematic, that celebrities end up getting mad over impatient fans. Recently, Same thing has happened with fitness queen Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Eventually, Shilpa was seen attending an event, sitting and enjoying the show. A lady was also sitting beside her enjoying the event. Suddenly, the lady took out her phone and placed it straight into Shilpa’s face even without taking permission. In the beginning, Shilpa tried to ignore the lady as much as she could and her expressions told that she’s clearly uninterested. Despite Shilpa showing her lack of interest in getting clicked, the lady still continued to take endless selfies with her. After maintaining such level of patience, Shilpa got annoyed and reacted saying “mam kya kar rahe hain aap” in an irritated voice.

After reacting towards that lady, Shilpa tried to maintain her calm and tried to take the incident lightly. After seeing Shilpa’s happy face, another female also joined for a selfie session. Handling the situation calmly, Shilpa patiently smiled for the selfie and continued to enjoy the event.

After the video went viral, fans were seen appreciating Shilpa for being so calm and patient with her fans. Some fans also came in Shilpa’s support and criticized the lady for taking pictures without permission. In such situations, we have often seen celebrities losing their temper, but the way Shilpa handled the situation is very commendable!