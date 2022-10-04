Festive Glam: Ananya Panday Looks Stunning In A Sequin Green lehenga!

Ananya Panday looks stunning in a sequin green lehenga for the Maja Ma premiere. Ananya Panday’s fashion game is reaching new heights, as evidenced by these stunning photos. Her stylish avatars frequently grace her Instagram feed, and her stunning outfits set major fashion goals.

Meanwhile, to ensure that her style quotient continues to impress her fans, the 23-year-old actress took to Instagram stories on Monday and posted stunning pictures of herself in a green sequin lehenga.

The actress looked stunning in the photos as she candidly posed for the camera. She wore a stunning sequined lehenga with a sleeveless blouse and dupatta.

Ananya Panday’s stunning outfit, designed by Arpita Mehta, was worn to kick off the Navratri celebrations. Tanya Ghavri, a renowned celebrity fashion stylist, styled the Liger actress. They collaborated to create a statement look with prints and embroidery that packed a lesson-giving (the jaw-dropping kind) punch.

Ananya was dressed in a three-piece ensemble made of organza and silk. The green and sand garden ensemble was from the designer’s ‘Laylah’ collection and featured a high-waisted and printed tiered skirt paired with a floral hand embroidered sleeveless cropped blouse with a deep neckline.

Ananya wore glam makeup and her hair was styled in soft waves. She accessorised her look with bangles and a statement ring, not to mention her jhumkas, which only added to her beauty. The Liger actress struck attractive poses while being photographed.

On the work front: Ananya recently announced her new film Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. Aside from that, she has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the works with Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi and The White Tiger star Adarsh Gourav.