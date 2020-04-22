Finally! Arbaaz Khan Shares The Story Behind Divorce With Malaika Arora, Reacts On Her Affair With Arjun Kapoor

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora were a power couple and had reached the pinnacles of success together after the success of Dabangg. But their happiness together was short lived as soon after, the two called their relationship quits. It was in 2016 that the two officially announced their separation and got divorced a year later. But no one knew the exact reason why and here’s what Arbaaz Khan has to say about this.

Arbaaz opened up about his divorce with Malaika on a chat show. He said, “Everything seemed fine but it crumbled. Things don’t work out, and it’s only fair that two people who want to take their life in their own hands will take that decision.” Post his marriage, Arbaaz still recommends marriage to others, “Of course, I would. This institution has gone on for hundreds and thousands of years. It’s like if you know that you’re going to die, you you won’t stop living. Of course, the times are changing, even in the past people didn’t get married.”

Now, both Malaika and Arbaaz have moved on in their lives. Arbaaz is with model Giorgia Andriani, and Malaika is with Arjun Kapoor. However, Malaika and Arjun have not confirmed this as yet.

