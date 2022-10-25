Find Out How Madhuri Dixit Remains So Fit Even At The Age Of 55!

All the stars associated with the entertainment world pay a lot of attention to their fitness. Stars sweat for hours to keep themselves fit. At the same time, some stars in the industry are fit even after crossing the age of 50-55. One of them is the Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood i.e. Madhuri Dixit. Although Madhuri Dixit is 55 years old, but looking at the fitness of the actress, you cannot guess her age. Even today, Madhuri’s face has the same glow as before.

Madhuri Dixit tells dance the secret of her fitness. The actress believes that dance is a complete exercise, which works on the fitness of every part of the body. In such a situation, she does Kathak four to five days a week and also never forgets to do morning walk. Apart from this, she likes to do yoga or workout at home. She also keeps sharing videos on social media doing yoga and Kathak. She also shares posts on social media while working out with her husband Dr Nene.

Apart from workouts, Madhuri Dixit also pays a lot of attention to her diet. The actress avoids overeating at a time and eats small meals every two hours i.e. five times in a row. Madhuri likes to have fresh fruits and vegetables in her diet. She definitely includes capsicum in the diet. Apart from this, she starts her day with coconut water and sometimes likes to have tea or herbal tea.

According to media reports, Madhuri likes to take Japanese diet to maintain her fitness. She likes to eat boiled, roasted or lightly fried food. And in such a situation, she has to cook tofu, mix vegetables and mushrooms in Japanese cooking style. She includes eggs, nuts, curd and tofu in her diet. The most important thing is that she also keeps distance from cigarettes and alcohol.