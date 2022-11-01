Find Out Who Is Abdu Rozik’s “Biggest Dushman” In Bigg Boss 16!

Abdu Rozik, perhaps the most endearing of all the contestants on “Bigg Boss 16,” has been in danger of being eliminated this week. The nominations were announced during the Tuesday episode of the contentious reality show, during which Bigg Boss asked two housemates to decide among themselves after listening to two contestants present their arguments against being nominated this week. Bigg Boss’s request came after the contestants argued about why they should not be nominated this week.

Both Abdu Rozik and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were engaged in the contest against one another. They had to not only dissuade Sumbul and Gautam from nominating them but also demonstrate why they were in a better position than their rival. Abdu Rozik and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were going to be the subject of a decision that Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gautam Vig would make. Both Sumbul and Gautam concluded that Abdu would be the best candidate for rescue since the nation as a whole adores him.

Priyanka seized her opportunity and said she had a better knowledge of the game. Due to his communication difficulties, Abdu is often swayed by the decisions of the other housemates. Following this, Sumbul and Gautam concluded that they should protect Priyanka and put forth Abdu Rozik.

After completing the exercise, Abdu Rozik gave the impression of being calm and unaffected by the verdict. Later, though, he lost his calm and expressed annoyance in front of his buddies Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Gori Nagori. After then, it was overheard that he referred to Sumbul and Priyanka as his “greatest foes” on the program. As Abdu’s rage flared up, he became overcome with emotion.

Sajid Khan attempted to calm him down by assuring him that India loved him and that he would not be leaving the country. In the meanwhile, Shiv provided him with emotional support and consoled him when he was upset.