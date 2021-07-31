A classic saying reads, ‘You don’t get to choose your family but you can choose your friends.’ Well seems like Jennifer Winget is quite lucky about the choices she’s made in that aspect. According to her, she has been “blessed with the best” and her friends are no less than family, for her. “This Friendship Day, I want to thank my closest and oldest friends who’ve been with me since kindergarten,” she said.

Winget has two childhood besties named Rubina Sayed and Supriya Karkera. Talking about them, the bold and beautiful actress shared, “Fondly called, Ruby and Sue, by me but we were known as the Amar, Akbar, Anthony in our younger days. We’ve stuck with each other since school and I am so proud to see how our bond has only grown stronger all these years and whatever life threw at us. We’ve seen each other through a series of heartbreaks, hangovers, dazed and drunken nights, crazy partying, and some really interesting escapades disguised as vacations. We’ve also had our own share of fights in between,” she shares, adding, “My friends are my lifelines! The three of us have been friends for more than 25 years and that kind of friendship in today’s time is not only rare but priceless! We have respect, trust, and understanding built over the years and each of us has the other’s back. This friendship is for life!”