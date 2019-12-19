From Deepika Padukone To Malaika Arora: Best & Worst Dressed At The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019

It’s that time of the year again and we have the hotties of Bollywood walking down the ramp like a pro. B-Town ladies upped the style quotient at Star Screen Awards 2019. However, there were a few who just couldn’t get it right. Meet the ladies who kept it stylish and those who landed in the Worst Dressed list. We saw the glamorous divas like Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee and others.

Deepika Padukone was seen in a red printed saree, one of the worst looks from the event. She completed her look with a bun and a pair of earings. Her outfit was very simple. Then, there was Kriti Sanon who wore red dress and a cape. Paired with a neckpiece, she completed her look with bold makeup. Yami Gautam, Nushrat Bharucha and Taapsee Pannu were dressed in saree. Yami and Nushrat opted for open hair while Taapsee was seen in a bun.

Malaika Arora and Urvashi Rutela wore shirt and top. Both actresses looked fine but could not make it to the best dressed of the evening. Kriti Kharbanda wore a white dress and looked just like a fairy. And Amyra Dastur also came to the event. She wore a cream gold saree. Check out the actresses now:

Best Dressed:

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Kharbanda

Worst Dressed:

Deepika Padukone

Malaika Arora

Taapsee Pannu

Nushrat Bharusha

Yami Gautam

Urvashi Rutela