Gauri Khan Shares Video Featuring Her Daughter Suhana On A Hoarding, Latter Reacts; Check Out!

The wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan remains in the limelight even after not being an actress. Her fan following is nothing less than a star. Gauri is quite active on social media and keeps sharing something or the other for her fans. Recently Gauri came across a hoarding of daughter Suhana Khan outside her office. Seeing the progress of her little one, the interior designer could not stop herself from heaping praises on her.

Dropping the video on her Instagram handle, Gauri shared her happiness with her fans. In the caption, she wrote, “Guess who I spotted in the office today?” In the clip, Gauri pans the camera from her office window to show Suhana’s hoarding to viewers. On the board, Suhana is featuring in a latest commercial for a beauty brand.





Many of Gauri’s friends congratulated her on this post. Maheep Kapoor wrote ‘fab’ with a heart emoji while Malaika, Bhavna Pandey, Seema Sajdeh and Deanne Pandey also reacted with love emojis. Even Suhana commented on her mother’s post with a kiss and heart emoticon.

For the unversed, Suhana is going to make her acting debut later this year with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film ‘The Archies’. The film also stars Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

While Suhana is already a star, SRK and Gauri’s eldest child Aryan Khan is nowhere behind. Aryan is soon going to direct a web show for his father’s production house. He is also running a business of streetwear clothing brand which he launched recently.