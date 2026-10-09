Glow Into the Festivities With Picks For The Season

Festivals have always given us a reason to shine, but this season, the glow begins long before the first diya is lit. Beauty is no longer only about the final swipe of lipstick or a dramatic eye; it is about healthier hair, well-cared-for skin and products that work as beautifully behind the scenes as they look in the mirror. As festive calendars fill with intimate pujas, family gatherings, card parties and glamorous evenings, beauty routines are becoming smarter, more expressive and distinctly personal. Ingredient-led hair and skincare prepare the canvas, while glossy lips, saturated pigments and defined eyes bring the celebration to life. There is room for quiet radiance as well as unapologetic glamour, with no single rule for what festive beauty should look like. Woman’s Era curates a selection of haircare, skincare and makeup essentials that take you from preparation to party, because this festive season, getting ready is part of the celebration.

ROOT FOR IT | Traya Health

As beauty conversations shift beyond styling toward genuine hair health, Traya’s Hair Actives ReCaP Serum answers the call for targeted, ingredient-led care. This scientifically formulated serum combines 3% Redensyl, 3% Procapil and 5% Capixyl with natural extracts of Red Clover, Larch Wood and Castor Oil. Designed to strengthen follicle health and address thinning, the ReCaP Serum supports the scalp and hair from the root up, built for consumers who see hair health as essential, not just a trend.

Website: traya.health

Instagram: @traya.health

Sun Protection Meets Skincare | The Orange Sunscreen

Product: The Orange Skincare Hybrid Daily Protection Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++

Net Quantity: 50 g

Sunscreen is no longer just about shielding your skin from the sun; it is about nourishing, hydrating and protecting it all at once. The Orange Skincare’s Hybrid Daily Protection Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ brings this skincare-first philosophy into focus with a formulation designed to offer sun protection alongside skin-loving ingredients.

At the heart of the formula is a Ceramide Complex, known for strengthening the skin’s natural barrier and helping retain moisture. Complementing it is Aquaxyl, a hydrating ingredient that supports lasting moisture retention, making the formulation particularly appealing for skin prone to dehydration. The addition of Tocopheryl Acetate, a form of Vitamin E, provides antioxidant benefits that help defend against environmental stressors.

What makes this sunscreen particularly interesting is its Hybrid UV-Flex Shield, which combines mineral and organic UV filters to deliver broad-spectrum protection. With SPF 50 PA+++, it promises substantial UVB protection alongside UVA coverage, an essential combination for everyday sun exposure.

The product’s creamy, lotion-like appearance suggests a moisturising formulation, while the brand highlights its lightweight base and suitability for sensitive skin. Its vibrant orange packaging adds a playful, contemporary touch to an everyday skincare essential.

The Verdict: With its thoughtful combination of barrier-supporting ceramides, hydrating ingredients, antioxidants and hybrid UV filters, this sunscreen presents a promising multitasking option. While its actual finish, comfort and wear require hands-on testing, the ingredient profile makes it worth considering for a skincare-conscious daily routine.

COLOUR WITHOUT RULES | KittySu Beauty

For celebrations that call for something bolder, KittySu Beauty makes self-expression the centre of the look. Inspired by drag culture and nightlife glamour, its inclusive makeup range is created across identities, genders and skin tones. The Velvet Color Pigments in Hotline, Tantric and Blackmail deliver statement-making matte colour, while Barebackstage and Silkjuice Lip & Face Glosses add multidimensional shine. Wear them subtly, layer them fearlessly or turn festive makeup into something entirely your own.

Website: kittysubeauty.com

Instagram: @kittysubeauty

PREP. PROTECT. GLOW. | KeyCi Skincare

Good festive makeup starts with skin that feels cared for. KeyCi Skincare brings together targeted formulas for protection, hydration, cleansing and radiance. InvisiBlock Advanced Fluid Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ offers lightweight, no-white-cast protection, while CeraDose Barrier Repair Ultra Hydrating Moisturiser supports the skin barrier with ceramides, peptides and layered hydration. Its Facial Cleanser gently lifts away impurities, while NiaBrite Skin Brightening Face Serum targets dullness, dark spots and post-acne marks. Together, they make a practical skin-prep wardrobe for the festive calendar.

Website: keyci.in

Instagram: keyci_ind

HONEY, IT’S GLOW TIME | Blur India

Okay, this one’s the real MVP of the list. Blur India’s It’s Giving Honey Lip Oil isn’t your average gloss — it’s formulated with hyaluronic acid, so you’re getting serious hydration and plumping, not just shine. The texture is lightweight and non-sticky, but don’t let that fool you — it’s seriously pigmented and leaves a lasting tint with every swipe, plus that glossy, mirror-like finish that basically screams “honey,” minus the bees. It comes in seven shades — Honey, Caramel, Strawberry, Watermelon, Grape, Hazelnut and Burnt Honey — so whether your vibe is a soft everyday nude or a deep berry moment, there’s a shade for it. Under fairy lights or diyas, this thing looks unreal.

Website: blurindia.com

Instagram: @blurindia

EYES ON THE CELEBRATION | Glamirk

Glamirk is a contemporary beauty brand creating performance-driven makeup and beauty essentials designed with Indian beauty preferences in mind. Its range brings together richly pigmented, comfortable formulas with modern, easy-to-use finishes. The Glamirk Transferproof Matte Liquid Lipstick offers intense colour, a weightless velvet texture and up to 12-hour transfer-proof wear, while the Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara delivers visible length and volume for defined lashes. The Intense Black Eyeliner and NightGlam Kajal are designed for bold, long-lasting eye definition, while the collection also includes nail colour, liquid sindoor and skincare essentials. Glamirk combines everyday functionality with elevated packaging and accessible beauty appeal.

Website: glamirk.com

Instagram: @glamirkindia

When the celebrations wind down and the last traces of glitter are finally washed away, the best beauty choices are the ones that continue to work beyond the festive calendar. A thoughtful routine can strengthen hair, support healthier-looking skin and make everyday beauty feel just as considered as a special-occasion look. At the same time, makeup remains a wonderfully immediate way to change the mood, whether that means a glossy lip for a family dinner, intensely defined eyes for a Diwali party or a burst of colour simply because the moment calls for it. The real luxury this season is having the freedom to choose what makes you feel most like yourself. Invest in care, experiment with colour, embrace a little drama or keep things beautifully understated. After all, festive beauty is not about following a prescribed look. It is about carrying your own kind of glow through every gathering, photograph and celebration, and perhaps long after the lights come down.