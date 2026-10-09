Katrina Kaif Says Catering to Social Media Narratives Could Impact ‘Self-Worth’: Letting It Dictate Can Paralyse…

At a recent Kay Beauty event in London, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif discussed social media narratives, explaining that trying to cater to everyone’s opinions can affect one’s self-worth and personal values. Her comments come after the actress was recently mocked online for her pregnancy-related weight gain, sparking discussions about body shaming. Katrina Kaif has chosen to ignore online negativity while managing her beauty brand, Kay Beauty, and raising her son, Vihaan. Although the actress has yet to announce her next film, she continues to make headlines for various reasons.

Recently, Katrina attended the Ambani Ganesh Puja with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. However, some social media users mocked her postpartum physical changes, sparking discussions online. While Katrina did not directly respond to the criticism, she recently shared her thoughts on online opinions, highlighting how she handles such comments and stays focused on life.

Katrina Kaif Breaks Silence On Social Media Narratives And Public Opinions

At a Kay Beauty event in London, Katrina spoke about how social media shapes public perceptions and shared her thoughts on the subject. “I think we really need to be careful of letting narrative on social media affect our self-worth and value because there are so many opinions out there. If we’re going to start to cater to all of them, it really hampers your ability to make choices for yourself. Personally, for me, every time that I face criticism or comments, if I let that dictate my actions, I think I would have been paralysed with fear and unable to move ahead in my life.”

Oh my baby she indirectly replied to the troll she faced 😢 but with grace and confidence

#Katrinakaif 🫶🌟 https://t.co/pJik0umhJ3 — Miri Miri (@KatrinauniqueD) October 8, 2026

Katrina Kaif further added: “There are times the world is going to celebrate you and other times, you really have to be your own biggest cheerleader.”

When Salman Khan Defended Katrina Kaif’s Pregnancy Weight Gain on Bigg Boss 20

Salman Khan was the first to support her on Bigg Boss 20. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode aired on September 19, the reality show host publicly defended her, “Kisike failure pe mazak banana, mere saath bhi hua tha. Abhi bhi ho raha hoga – ‘Buddha ho gaya hai’. Of course, 60 saal ka ho gaya; You can’t be Maine Pyar Kiya every time. What do you want to troll? Why do you troll joh pregnant hua hai? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight.”

He also criticised those mocking the actress for gaining weight. Without naming her, Salman said she would lose the extra kilos gained during pregnancy once she resumed work.

About Katrina Kaif personal front

After dating for years, Katrina and Vicky married in 2021 in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Katrina announced her first pregnancy in September 2025. On November 7, 2025, the couple shared the news of their son Vihaan’s birth through a heartfelt Instagram post.