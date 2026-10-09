Rajkummar Rao Breaks Silence On Dada Poster Backlash, Says, ‘Team Has Learnt Its Lesson’

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao recently responded to criticism of the first poster of Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story, admitting the team learnt not to rush promotional material. He also shared his views on AI in filmmaking, his meeting with Ganguly, and the experience of making the biopic. Rajkummar Rao has addressed the criticism surrounding the first-look poster of Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story, admitting that the team learnt an important lesson about taking time. Unveiled on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly’s birthday in July, the poster recreated his iconic shirtless celebration at Lord’s.

However, it faced online backlash, with fans questioning its visual quality and suggesting it looked AI-generated. In a recent interview, Rajkummar acknowledged the criticism, discussed his interactions with Ganguly, and explained why the cricket legend’s remarkable journey deserves deeper understanding before being portrayed on the big screen.

Dada Movie Team Faces Backlash Over Poster

The film’s original poster faced criticism for recreating Sourav Ganguly’s iconic shirt-waving celebration after India’s victory over England in the 2002 NatWest Series final. Actor Rajkummar Rao addressed the backlash during an interview with Mashable India, sharing his perspective on the controversy surrounding the poster and its resemblance to the memorable cricketing moment. “The ones who made it, they learnt the lesson that they shouldn’t have rushed it. Take your time, there’s no hurry. I think the team learnt their lesson. But they also learnt another thing with this, that Dada has a crazy fan following,” the actor mentioned.

The poster was unveiled on July 8, coinciding with Ganguly’s birthday. One of the most recognisable images associated with the former captain, it sparked mixed reactions among fans. Some criticised its appearance and accused the creators of using artificial intelligence. Rajkummar said the response reflected the immense love and expectations surrounding Ganguly and his lasting contribution to Indian cricket.

Rajkummar Rao on AI in Cinema

The actor also shared his thoughts on the growing use of artificial intelligence in cinema. He acknowledged that technology is here to stay but stressed that it should never replace human creativity, originality, ingenuity and the hard work of people. “Technology has pros and cons. AI will come, you can’t stop it, but we should use it as a supporting tool. You can’t be totally dependent on it,” he stated. Further he added that excessive reliance on AI could threaten the livelihoods of thousands of people working in the film industry.

Rajkummar also questioned whether technology could truly replicate human emotions. He emphasised that filmmaking goes beyond visuals and scenarios, requiring genuine human involvement to create authentic and emotionally engaging experiences for audiences on screen.

Working on Dada

Rajkummar revealed that he met Ganguly several times while working on the biopic. The team spent significant time in Kolkata, filming at Ganguly’s residence and the iconic Eden Gardens. Their conversations helped the actor gain personal insights into the cricketer’s life, allowing him to understand Ganguly beyond his public image and prepare for the role more authentically. “We have discussed things that I cannot reveal now, because it’s important to know personal things to understand a person’s mind. He was very open about it; he laid his life bare before me,” Rajkummar said.

Rajkummar Rao praised Ganguly as a legend, crediting him with building the foundation of the Indian cricket team that fans admire today. He also suggested that the film would highlight challenging moments in the cricketer’s career, showing how he overcame setbacks, faced difficulties and fought back with determination and courage throughout his journey.