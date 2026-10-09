Ravi Shastri Recalls Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Romance on the Cricket Ground

Former India head coach and legendary cricketer Ravi Shastri has shared an interesting anecdote about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, offering fans a glimpse into the personal moments that sometimes unfold behind the scenes in cricket. The discussion has also brought attention to another fascinating aspect of the game’s history as to why former India captain Sunil Gavaskar often batted without a helmet during his playing days. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are among India’s most popular celebrity couples. While Kohli has established himself as one of the greatest batters of his generation, Anushka has built a successful career in Bollywood. Their relationship has frequently attracted public attention, particularly during Kohli’s international cricket appearances, when Anushka has occasionally been spotted supporting him from the stands.

Virat and Anushka

Ravi Shastri on Virat and Anushka

Shastri’s recollection of their moments around the cricket ground has once again sparked interest in the relationship between cricket and celebrity culture. Ravi Shastri, known for his outspoken personality and extensive experience in international cricket, has witnessed several memorable moments involving India’s biggest cricket stars. His anecdote about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma has drawn attention because fans are always curious about the couple’s interactions away from the spotlight. Their relationship became widely known during Kohli’s rise as a leading international cricketer, and the two eventually married in December 2017 in a private ceremony in Italy.

Virat and Anushka

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Over the years, Anushka has attended several cricket matches to support her husband, while Kohli has also spoken publicly about the importance of his family and the influence of his personal life on his outlook. Although the couple generally maintains a degree of privacy around their family life, moments involving them at cricket venues often become popular discussion points among fans. Shastri’s story has added another talking point to the continuing fascination with Kohli and Anushka’s relationship.

Ravi Shastri

Virat and Anushka first met professionally during a commercial shoot and gradually developed a relationship that became one of India’s most widely followed celebrity romances. Despite their demanding careers, the couple have frequently expressed support for one another. Their wedding in 2017 was followed by the birth of their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021, and their son, Akaay, in February 2024. Anushka has often been seen cheering for Kohli during major cricket tournaments, while Kohli has acknowledged the importance of his wife’s support throughout his career.

Virat and Anushka

Their relationship continues to attract attention because it brings together two hugely popular figures from Indian sport and entertainment. The discussion also raises an intriguing question about Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, why did he often bat without wearing a helmet? Gavaskar played international cricket during an era when helmets were not routinely worn by batters. Protective headgear was less common in the early years of his career, and many players relied on their batting technique, reflexes and ability to judge the line and length of deliveries to deal with fast bowling. His ability to play fast bowling with exceptional concentration and technical precision helped establish his reputation as one of the greatest opening batters in cricket history.