Tanushree Dutta Reacts to Nana Patekar’s Death, Her ‘Evil Dead’ Remark Grabs Attention of Netizens 

The sudden death of veteran actor Nana Patekar at the age of 75 has sent shockwaves across the Indian film industry. While tributes have been pouring in from colleagues, friends and fans, actress Tanushree Dutta’s reaction to the news has attracted significant attention on social media. Tanushree, who had publicly accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement in 2018, addressed his death in an Instagram video. Rather than immediately offering a detailed response, she said she was still trying to figure out how she should react to the news. She also offered condolences to Patekar’s family.

Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta Calls Nana Patekar ‘Evil’

In the video, Tanushree explained that she was travelling to Lucknow for an important professional event and wanted to focus on her work. She said that she had planned her entire day around the event, including going live on social media and posting content. The news of Nana Patekar’s death, she suggested, had come on an unusually busy day for her. Tanushree also expressed concern that the media’s attention would shift towards the veteran actor’s death and her reaction to it. She said she would give her reaction once she had figured out what kind of response she wanted to give. At the same time, she made it clear that she offered her condolences to Nana Patekar’s family.

Tanushree Dutta

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One particular part of Tanushree’s statement quickly became a talking point online. While discussing the media attention surrounding Nana Patekar’s death, she referred to him as “evil dead.” Her comment came in the context of her concern that the media would focus heavily on his death and the controversy surrounding their past. The phrase subsequently began circulating across social media, with several entertainment outlets highlighting it in their reports. However, Tanushree did not provide a lengthy statement about Nana Patekar’s death in the video. Instead, she indicated that she needed time to decide what she wanted to say publicly.

Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar died on October 8 at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. He was reportedly found unconscious and taken to a hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him for around 45 minutes. He was declared dead at approximately 5:20 am. The actor’s death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the film industry. Known for his powerful performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema, Patekar had a career spanning more than five decades.

Tanushree Dutta

He was particularly celebrated for films such as Parinda, Krantiveer, Ab Tak Chhappan, Natsamrat and Welcome. He also received three National Film Awards and the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema. Tanushree’s reaction has received additional attention because of her history with Nana Patekar. In 2018, she accused the actor of sexual harassment in connection with the 2008 film Horn ‘Ok’ Please. Her allegations became one of the major flashpoints of India’s #MeToo movement.