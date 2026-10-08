Swara Bhasker and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Clash in a Heated Argument, Call Each Other ‘Dictator’ and ‘Thief’

Rise & Fall 2 has once again become the centre of attention after a fiery confrontation between contestants Swara Bhasker and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. What started as a disagreement over the ongoing task quickly escalated into a bitter war of words, with both celebrities trading sharp accusations and personal remarks. The latest episode saw tensions inside the reality show reach a new level as Swara and Priyanka locked horns. Their argument became particularly intense when Priyanka called Swara a “dictator”, prompting Swara to hit back by calling Priyanka a “thief.” The exchange added another dramatic chapter to the already turbulent second season of the show.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Fight Erupted Between Priyanka and Swara

The confrontation reportedly erupted after Priyanka disagreed with the way the task and the contestants’ decisions were being handled. Swara, who was unhappy with Priyanka’s approach, accused her of behaving differently from the image she projected of herself. During the heated exchange, Swara told Priyanka that she was no different from the people she criticised and suggested that she should drop what Swara described as a “mask.” Priyanka responded that she was willing to accept that she could be a bad person, but Swara immediately pushed back.

Swara Bhaskar

The conversation soon became increasingly personal, with neither contestant appearing willing to back down. As the argument intensified, Priyanka accused Swara of acting like a “dictator.” The remark came amid a broader disagreement over how contestants were behaving and making decisions inside the game. Swara responded sharply, calling Priyanka a “thief.” The exchange quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the episode, with viewers witnessing the two contestants openly challenging each other’s personalities and conduct.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

The confrontation also highlighted the growing divide between the two women, who had previously interacted on the show in different circumstances. Swara did not stop at the argument. During the confrontation, she accused Priyanka and others of disrespecting fellow contestants, the show and the people working behind the scenes. She particularly objected to what she perceived as a lack of respect for the labourers and workers involved in the production. According to the episode’s exchange, Swara told Priyanka that if she felt too broken by the situation, she should leave the game.

Swara Bhaskar

The disagreement demonstrated just how emotionally charged the atmosphere had become inside the house. The argument became even more personal when Swara reportedly referred to Priyanka’s glamorous clothes and makeup while criticising her character. Swara later revealed that she had written a note for Priyanka, saying that no amount of glamorous clothing or expensive makeup could hide what she described as the contestant’s “inherent” unpleasantness. The remark added another controversial dimension to their dispute and is likely to generate considerable discussion among viewers and social media users.