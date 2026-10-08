Soundarya Rajinikanth Defends Katrina Kaif Against Body-Shaming, ‘Being a Woman Is Special’

Katrina Kaif has found strong support from filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth after facing online trolling over her appearance following childbirth. Soundarya, who is also a mother of two, spoke out against the criticism directed at Katrina and stressed that women deserve respect and understanding for the physical changes they experience during pregnancy and motherhood. The controversy began after Katrina made a public appearance at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in September. Photos and videos of the actor quickly circulated online, with some social media users commenting on her post-pregnancy weight and appearance.

Soundarya Rajinikanth

Soundarya Rajinikanth Speaks Up for Katrina

The comments sparked a wider conversation about body-shaming and the pressure placed on actresses to quickly return to their pre-pregnancy bodies. Speaking to journalist Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, Soundarya opened up about her own experiences with pregnancy and motherhood while explaining why she felt particularly upset by the treatment Katrina received. Soundarya said that she has two children and understands firsthand how challenging pregnancy and childbirth can be. She pointed out that a woman’s body naturally changes through the process and that these changes should not become a reason for public criticism.

Soundarya Rajinikanth

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She emphasised that women deserve respect for what their bodies go through during pregnancy and childbirth, calling the criticism faced by Katrina unfair and unkind. Soundarya also highlighted the biological differences involved in pregnancy, saying that society needs to acknowledge and respect what women physically experience. Soundarya further explained that becoming a mother involves significant physical challenges, particularly as women get older. Drawing from her own experience of having her second child after the age of 35, she said the process is not easy.

Soundarya

She also made a broader point about how women are often expected to maintain a certain physical appearance even after going through pregnancy and childbirth. According to Soundarya, women should not have to justify the changes their bodies undergo. She described motherhood as something that deserves recognition rather than criticism and said that “women go through a lot” while adding that being a woman is special.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina became the subject of online discussion after attending the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with husband Vicky Kaushal. Social media users compared her appearance with older photographs and commented on her weight following the birth of her son. Let us tell you that Katrina and Vicky welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vihaan, in November 2025. Since becoming parents, the couple has largely kept their son away from the public spotlight. While Katrina has not publicly responded to the trolling, several celebrities have come forward to defend her and question the need to scrutinise a new mother’s body.