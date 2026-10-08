Nana Patekar Death: Tanushree Dutta Reacts To Actor’s Demise, Says Everyone Is Interested In ‘Evil Dead’

Tanushree Dutta, who had accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment during India’s #MeToo movement, has reacted to the veteran actor’s death. Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest in Goa on Thursday morning, October 8. His death sent shockwaves across Bollywood. Following the news, Dutta shared a video on her Instagram Story. Her earlier allegations against Patekar had sparked widespread attention during the #MeToo campaign in India and generated much public discussion at the time.

Tanushree Dutta said she would respond to the news once she “figures” out the kind of reaction required. Tanushree also revealed that she had planned to go live on Instagram and interact with her fans. However, she said that would no longer be possible due to a particular reason, leaving her followers waiting for further updates.

Tanushree Dutta reacts to Nana Patekar’s death

In her video message, Tanushree stated: “I’ve heard the news (of Nana Patekar’s death). Today is my workday. I am going to Lucknow for an event. I want to focus on that. What an odd day for all this to happen. I am doing a very big event in Lucknow, and it was pretty important for me, and I had my entire day planned out and I wanted to all these lives and post content. Now I am worried that in the evening, all the media is going to be interested in the ‘evil dead’. I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. Definitely condolences to the family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

Nana Patekar’s recent controversy

Nana Patekar died at his Goa residence in the early hours of Thursday. According to Dona Paula Manipal Hospital’s Dr Shekhar Salkar, the actor’s caretaker took an ambulance to the house with an emergency team. Nana Patekar had messaged a friend around 2:30 am, saying he was unwell. After seeing the message, the friend reached his residence at around 4 am. Despite 45 minutes of CPR, Patekar could not be revived and was declared dead. He was later declared dead there. Nana’s funeral will be conducted with state honours in Pune this evening. He is survived by his wife, Neelkanthi Patekar, and son, Malhar Patekar. Further details about his last rites are awaited.

Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar’s case

Tanushree Dutta had accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment during the shooting of Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008. Patekar denied the allegations. The controversy resurfaced in 2018, during India’s #MeToo movement. Police later filed a closure report citing insufficient evidence. Dutta challenged the report, but her plea was rejected by a Mumbai court in 2025.

Nana Patekar’s Last Movie

Nana Patekar will next appear in Aditya Sarpotdar’s Shakti Shalini, which is slated to hit theatres in December 2026.