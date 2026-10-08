Nana Patekar Dies At 75 After Cardiac Arrest

Indian cinema lost one of its memorable performers as veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75. Known for his powerful performances and distinctive voice, the actor left behind a remarkable body of work. Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. He was rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to save him but could not revive him. The veteran actor leaves behind a memorable legacy in Indian cinema.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, on October 8. He was rushed to the hospital after the heart attack, Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed. Doctors tried to revive him through cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for nearly 45 minutes but could not save him. He was later declared dead at the hospital. A medico-legal case (MLC) was registered, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted as part of the formal procedure.

Bollywood Legend Nana Patekar Dies at 75 After Cardiac Arrestthewire+1

One of Indian cinema’s most respected actors, Nana Patekar’s death was also confirmed by ANI through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at 5:20 AM today after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence. Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted: Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department, Manipal Hospital.” Despite efforts to save him, the actor could not be revived. Patekar was rushed to the hospital unconscious, where doctors declared him dead.

Post-mortem to be conducted by MLC

A medico-legal case was registered following the actor’s death. A post-mortem examination is expected to provide more details about the circumstances surrounding his death. The news shocked the Indian film industry and audiences who had followed Nana Patekar’s long and memorable career in both Hindi and Marathi cinema.

A Remarkable Career in Indian Cinema

Nana Patekar, whose real name was Vishwanath Patekar, built a strong reputation through his intense acting and unique screen presence. For decades, he worked as an actor, director and writer. He was known for playing powerful and emotional characters, leaving a lasting impression on audiences through his memorable performances in films.

Nana Patekar leaves behind a remarkable legacy in Hindi and Marathi cinema, theatre and filmmaking. He was known for his intense performances, powerful dialogue delivery and memorable roles. During his career, he won three National Film Awards and the Padma Shri. From Parinda and Krantiveer to Natsamrat and Welcome, his performances remained popular with audiences.

His filmography also included acclaimed films such as Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ghulam-E-Mustafa and Ab Tak Chhappan. His work earned him several honours across his long career. With his death, Indian cinema lost one of its veteran actors. Further details about his post-mortem and final rites are awaited from the family.