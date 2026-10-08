Akshay Kumar Mourns the Death of Welcome Co-star Nana Patekar: ‘It’s Hard to Believe You’re Gone, Nana Ji’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar mourned the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar. He remembered Patekar for his powerful voice, intense performances, and honest acting. Akshay also recalled the special memories they shared while working together in films such as Welcome and Housefull 5. He expressed deep sadness over the loss of the talented actor. Akshay paid an emotional tribute to Patekar after his death on October 8 at the age of 75. Remembering the veteran actor, he praised his unique style and contribution to Indian cinema. Akshay said Patekar’s work and memorable performances would continue to stay with audiences for years to come.

Akshay Kumar Recalls Working Journey With Patekar

Taking to X, he shared his grief and recalled the special memories they had created together over the years. He also remembered Nana’s lasting impact on Indian cinema and audiences. “Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing,” Akshay wrote, describing Nana Patekar as one of those rare actors who “never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch.” He went on to highlight the qualities that made the veteran such a distinctive presence on screen – his unmistakable voice, intensity and complete honesty in every performance.

Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing.

He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own.

I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I’ll always hold close.

Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It’s hard to believe you’re gone.

Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say. 🙏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 8, 2026

For Akshay, the tribute was deeply personal. He had shared the screen with Patekar in the popular comedy Welcome, where Patekar’s role as the short-tempered and eccentric Uday Shetty became one of Hindi cinema’s most memorable comic performances. Years later, the two actors worked together again in Housefull 5, giving Akshay another chance to share the screen with Patekar and create memories. “I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5,” Akshay wrote, adding that there were “so many memories from those sets” that he would always hold close.

Patekar’s career stood out for his versatility and unique acting style. He moved easily between serious dramatic roles and comedy, bringing depth and honesty to every character. Whether playing emotionally difficult roles or making audiences laugh with his natural comic timing, he always maintained a strong screen presence. His performances remained distinctive and memorable throughout his career.

Akshay’s tribute also reflected the disbelief and sadness that often follow the loss of a legendary artist. “Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It’s hard to believe you’re gone,” he wrote. Akshay thanked Patekar for their cherished memories and acknowledged the deep void his passing had left behind. “Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say,” he penned.

Nana Patekar Passes Away After Cardiac Arrest

Nana Patekar’s death marked the loss of one of Indian cinema’s most distinctive performers. His contribution to films remained memorable for generations of audiences and colleagues. According to ANI, the veteran actor died at 5:20 am after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence.

Doctors reportedly performed CPR for nearly 45 minutes but could not revive him. A medico-legal case (MLC) was registered, and a post-mortem examination was scheduled. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the details.