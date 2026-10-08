Mary Kom’s Ex-Husband Onler Files Criminal Defamation Case Against Her, Said, ‘My Case Is Strong’

Olympic medallist and celebrated boxer Mary Kom has found herself at the centre of a legal controversy after her former husband, Onler Kom, filed a criminal defamation case against her. The legal development comes amid Mary Kom’s ongoing appearance on Bigg Boss 20 and follows a series of public statements made by the former couple about their personal and financial disputes. According to reports, Onler has initiated criminal defamation proceedings, alleging that Mary made disparaging and damaging remarks about him on television and other public platforms. The complaint has been filed under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with defamation. The provision carries a possible punishment of up to two years in prison, a fine, or both, if a person is convicted.

Mary Kom and Onler

Onler Says He Has a ‘Strong Case’

Speaking about the legal action, Onler confirmed that he has initiated proceedings but chose not to discuss the details of the case because the matter is currently sub judice. “I have a strong case. I have faith in the judicial system of India. The matter is sub judice, so I won’t comment any further,” Onler was quoted as saying. In another statement, Onler alleged that Mary had repeatedly made statements about him in public that he considers false and damaging. He has maintained that he wants to address what he believes has been an unfair portrayal of him.

Onler

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The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for November 19, 2026. The legal dispute reportedly stems from allegations Mary Kom had previously made regarding their finances and their marriage. Mary has alleged that money earned through her boxing career was misused and that she suffered financial losses involving loans and property. Reports have also stated that Mary alleged that loans were taken in her name and that certain assets were mortgaged or transferred without her proper consent. These are allegations made by Mary and have been denied by Onler.

Mary Kom

Onler has rejected the allegations and has reportedly maintained that the claims have damaged his reputation. His defamation proceedings are now his legal response to the statements made about him publicly. According to a source cited by one of the media houses, Onler had reportedly been considering legal action for some time following Mary’s comments on a television programme and subsequent public platforms.

Onler and Mary

The source claimed that Onler initially preferred not to escalate the matter because he wanted to avoid further conflict. However, the continued public discussion surrounding their relationship eventually led him to pursue legal action. Reports also indicate that Onler is seeking an apology and damages over the alleged defamatory statements. However, the exact relief sought and the merits of the competing claims will ultimately be considered through the legal process. Let us tell you that Mary Kom and Onler Kom got married in 2005 after being in a relationship for several years. Their relationship had often been presented publicly as a story of mutual support, particularly during Mary’s demanding boxing career.