Nana Patekar Dies at 75 After Being Found Unconscious at Goa Home; Veteran Actor Succumbs to Cardiac Arrest

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, one of the most respected and distinctive performers in Indian cinema, has died at the age of 75. The acclaimed actor passed away in the early hours of Thursday, October 8, after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. According to reports, Nana Patekar was found unconscious at his Goa home and was rushed to Manipal Hospital for emergency medical treatment. Doctors reportedly made continuous efforts to revive him, but despite around 45 minutes of CPR, the actor could not be saved. He was declared dead at approximately 5:20 am.

Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar Passes Away

Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed that medical teams attempted resuscitation for nearly 45 minutes. A medico-legal case has also been registered, and a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted as part of the formal procedure. The sudden demise of Nana Patekar has sent shockwaves through Bollywood and Marathi cinema. Known for his powerful screen presence, distinctive dialogue delivery and ability to portray emotionally complex characters, the actor enjoyed a career spanning several decades.

Nana Patekar

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Born Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951, Nana Patekar began his film career with the 1978 drama Gaman. Over the years, he established himself as one of India’s most versatile performers, moving effortlessly between serious dramas, action films, character-driven stories and comedy. His memorable performances in films such as Parinda, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Raajneeti and Welcome earned him a special place among audiences and critics alike. Nana Patekar’s acting career was marked by remarkable versatility. While he became widely recognised for intense and dramatic roles, he also demonstrated his impeccable comic timing in mainstream Bollywood entertainers.

Nana Patekar

His portrayal of Uday Shetty in Welcome introduced him to a younger generation of viewers and became one of his most popular comic performances. The character’s distinctive mannerisms and dialogue delivery went on to become a major part of the film’s enduring popularity. At the same time, his performances in films such as Krantiveer and Ab Tak Chhappan showcased his ability to handle emotionally demanding and serious roles with remarkable conviction. Let us tell you that Nana Patekar was not limited to acting. He also worked as a director, producer and theatre artiste. He made his directorial debut with Prahaar: The Final Attack, a 1991 film that also featured him in the lead role.

Nana Patekar

His contribution to Indian cinema and the arts was recognised with the Padma Shri in 2013. He also won several major awards during his career, including National Film Awards for his performances. His work extended across both Hindi and Marathi cinema, making him an important figure in Indian regional as well as mainstream film culture. Reports suggest that Nana Patekar had been in Goa for an event earlier this week. A video from his recent public appearance in Goa has surfaced following news of his death, with the actor attending an event at Dona Paula on October 4.