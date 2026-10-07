Sonakshi Sinha’s Former Driver’s Momo Shop Faces FDA Action, Tukaram Mundhe Suspends Licence Over Food Safety Lapses

A popular Mumbai momo shop with a surprising Bollywood connection has landed in trouble after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led by Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, suspended its licence during a festival-season food safety drive. The shop, ‘Suraj Lama Momos’, is owned by Suraj Lama, who previously worked as a driver for Bollywood stars including Sonakshi Sinha and Shahid Kapoor. Suraj Lama’s journey from working as a celebrity driver to building his own momo business is what first made his story interesting to Bollywood followers.

Suraj Lama

Suraj Lama Momos Shop Closed

Lama moved to Mumbai from Mirik in Darjeeling as a teenager and took up different jobs before eventually becoming a professional driver. Over roughly 25 years, he worked with several people from the film industry, including Sonakshi Sinha and Shahid Kapoor, and also drove for production houses such as Dharma Productions. However, after years behind the wheel, Lama eventually decided to pursue a completely different career. In 2017, Suraj reportedly left his driving job and decided to try his luck in the food business. He sold his motorcycle and began with a small momo setup.

Suraj Lama

His wife, Vijayata, also joined him in the venture. She had previously worked as a cook in the household of late singer KK and brought her own cooking experience to the business. The couple initially earned only a modest amount from their new venture, but the business gradually grew as demand for momos increased in Mumbai. Interestingly, Suraj’s Bollywood connection continued even after he left the driving profession. According to reports, he had made his momos available for Sonakshi Sinha and her family to taste. Their positive response reportedly encouraged him as he considered turning his cooking into a full-time business.

Suraj Lama Momos Shop

What began as a small experiment eventually developed into a recognizable momo brand, with outlets in parts of Mumbai. Suraj had previously spoken about the importance of maintaining food quality as his business expanded. In a 2024 interview, he reportedly said that his Mumbai-based central kitchen was managed by his wife and had a team of around 25 people. He claimed the kitchen prepared approximately 16,000 momos a day for the brand’s different outlets.

Tukaram Mundhe

He had also previously said that he followed his mother’s recipe and did not use preservatives or artificial colouring in his momos. These earlier claims about maintaining quality have now drawn renewed attention following the FDA action. The Maharashtra FDA suspended the licence of the Andheri West branch of Suraj Lama Momos along with seven other food establishments as part of its intensified festival-season enforcement drive.