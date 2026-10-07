Kriti Sanon Recalls Raksha Bandhan Ad Controversy, Tells Kareena Kapoor, ‘My Choli Became a Six-Person Panel Discussion’

Kriti Sanon faced intense criticism after her Raksha Bandhan advertisement for a jewellery brand sparked a social media controversy. The actor was trolled for wearing modern Indo-Western ethnic attire in the campaign. The advertisement, released around Raksha Bandhan in August, received strong backlash, prompting the brand to remove it from circulation. The controversy reportedly also created stressful situations at some offline stores.

Despite the criticism, both Kriti and the ad makers continued to stand by the campaign’s intended message. A pet parent and vocal advocate of equality, Kriti Sanon has often spoken about progressive ideas. The controversy resurfaced in the promo for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show What Women Want Season 6. During the interaction, Kriti addressed the Raksha Bandhan advertisement controversy, leaving host Kareena visibly shocked by her response.

Kriti Sanon Breaks Silence on Raksha Bandhan Controversy

In the promo shared online, Kriti told Kareena, “I couldn’t believe it when my choli had become like a 6 people panel discussion on prime-time news.” Kareena looked shocked and said, “I know.” Additionally, Sanon shared, “What women actually want is to not be judged and for people to actually mind their own business.”

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Kriti Sanon reacts to the Raksha Bandhan controversy

After the advertisement went viral and sparked criticism, Kriti responded, writing, “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions.” The actress explained that she looks at Raksha Bandhan as a ‘bond of protection’ and mentioned, “My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other’s health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family!”

Kriti responded, “Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman’s respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”

Kriti Sanon Likes an Instagram Post

Recently, Kriti Sanon liked an Instagram post criticising the internet for bullying people over their clothing choices. Shared by a digital commentary account, the post highlighted the stark contrast in public reactions and conversations surrounding fashion, appearance and personal choices. It also questioned why people continue to face unnecessary judgement online.

“The fact that rape, sexual assault, domestic violence, and dowry deaths do not invoke as much outrage in this country as an actress showing cleavage in a festive ad says a lot about our priorities.”

By liking the post, Kriti appeared to agree that “The problem isn’t a festive ad. The problem is selective outrage. A society’s values are revealed not only by what makes it angry, but also by what it learns to tolerate. Maybe it’s time we questioned our priorities—and directed our outrage where it truly belongs.”

About What Women Want season 6

Season 6 of What Women Want will feature Kareena Kapoor Khan in conversations with several celebrities. The guest lineup includes Mira Rajput, Kriti Sanon, Guneet Monga, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Tahira Kashyap and others.