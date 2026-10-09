Nana Patekar Death Case: Goa Police Register ‘Unnatural Death’ Case, Family’s Statement to Be Recorded

The sudden death of veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar has prompted Goa Police to initiate a formal investigation, with an unnatural death case reportedly registered to establish the circumstances surrounding his passing. According to reports, police will record statements from family members as part of the investigation. The development comes after reports emerged that the 75-year-old actor was found unconscious at his residence in Goa and was subsequently taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. The news has attracted widespread attention, with fans and members of the film industry expressing concern and mourning the loss of one of Indian cinema’s most recognisable performers.

Nana Patekar

Goa Police Begin Investigation Into Nana Patekar’s Death

According to reports, Goa Police have registered a case of unnatural death as part of the standard procedure for investigating the circumstances surrounding the actor’s passing. The investigation is expected to examine the events leading up to his death and establish the relevant facts. As part of the process, police are expected to record statements from members of Nana Patekar’s family. Investigators may also gather information from people who were present at the residence or were involved in taking him to the hospital.

Nana Patekar

Registering an unnatural death case does not, by itself, indicate that a crime has taken place. Such cases allow authorities to examine the circumstances of a death and determine whether any further investigation is necessary. One of the key steps in the investigation is expected to be the recording of statements from the actor’s family members. Their accounts could help investigators understand his activities before he was found unconscious and establish the sequence of events. Police may also review relevant medical information and other available evidence as part of the inquiry. The findings of the investigation will help determine the circumstances surrounding the actor’s death.

Nana Patekar

Further details are awaited regarding the police inquiry and any official statements issued by the authorities. According to initial reports, Nana Patekar was found unconscious at his residence in Goa and was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment. Doctors reportedly attempted to revive him, but he could not be saved. Reports have attributed his death to cardiac arrest. Nana Patekar was widely respected for his intense performances, distinctive dialogue delivery and versatility across Hindi and Marathi cinema. Over a career spanning several decades, he earned recognition for his work in films such as Parinda, Krantiveer, Ab Tak Chhappan, Natsamrat and Welcome.

Nana Patekar

His ability to move between hard-hitting dramatic roles and comedy made him a distinctive presence in Indian cinema. His performances also earned him major honours, including National Film Awards and the Padma Shri. News of his reported death has prompted widespread discussion among fans and film enthusiasts, many of whom continue to remember his memorable characters and contribution to Indian cinema. The police inquiry is expected to provide greater clarity as more verified information becomes available. For now, the focus remains on establishing the sequence of events and documenting the circumstances surrounding Nana Patekar’s passing.