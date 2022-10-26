Gulshan Grover Reveals Saif Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty Copy His Looks While Essaying Negative Roles!

Actor Gulshan Grover said that Suniel Shetty and Saif Ali Khan copied his look and watched his films before playing negative roles. In a new interview, he was asked about his favorite new-age villains. He joked that he lost projects because three of his ‘close friends’ – Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Suniel Shetty started playing negative roles.

He said, “”Nahi mujhe pata hai, main batadeta hu (No, I know, I’ll tell you). All these people watch my films and try and go in the studio and do their work. So, kaun favourite hosakta hai (Who can be a favourite)? The best villain in the business has ever been and will ever be is called the Bad Man. Jackie, Sanjay and Suniel, ‘mera role yeh karne lag gaye (they started doing my roles).”

He further added, “Saif Ali (Khan) ke ghar pe toh 100 picturein hongi meri. Roz meri picture nikaal ke sochta hoga, daari kaise lagau, aakh me kajal lagalu, kya karu? Suniel Shetty ne toh ek Gulshan Grover section banaya hai, library aur photos ka. Aalim (Haakim) ke paas jaate hai. Aalim ke paas toh ek puri scrapbook hogi. Woh khud jaake dekhke aata hai (movies) aur inko nahi batata hai ki Gulshan Grover se copy karraha hu. (Saif Ali Khan’s house will have my 100 films. He goes through them every day and wonders, ‘How should I style my beard? Should go for kohl-rimmed eyes? What should I do?”

“Suniel Shetty has even created a Gulshan Grover section of library and photos. They all go to (celebrity hairstylist) Aalim Hakim must have a complete scrapbook of my looks. He himself watches my films for inspiration but does not tell them that he is copying from Gulshan Grover.),” said he.