We have often seen movies like Judwa, Sita aur Geeta and many others. However, we have never known or acknowledged the twins in the Bollywood and Telly industry. Have a look at who all has a twin in the entertainment industry.

Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar

The singer of the songs like: kar gayi chull from Kapoor’s and Sons, pehli bar, Sukriti Kakar is a fabulous singer without any doubt. Well, the fact that is not known about her is that, she has a twin sister named Prakriti kakar. Well, even she is an amazing singer and has sung songs like, Tu Hi Jaane from Azhar and Bheeg Loon from Khamoshiyan.

Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman

Everyone is well aware of the badass brothers, Raghu Ram and his brother Rajiv Lakshman. The guys are known as famous angry twins in the TV industry. They have hosted the show MTV Roadies together. They have also played roles in the movies.

Tara and Pia Sutaria

Student of the year 2 fame, Tara Sutaria also has a twin sister named, Pia Sutaria. This twin is the perfect example for you to believe that twins don’t look exactly alike as we see in Bollywood movies. However, there are uncanny similarities that are hard to miss. In an interview, Tara said, “People often point out that our smiles are identical and we also pose the same way”.

Luv Sinha and Kush Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut in Dabang with Salman Khan. She is all famous now but what we don’t know is that she also has two brothers. Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam Sinha are blessed with twin sons named Luv and Kush. Both brothers followed the footsteps of their father and worked in the Bollywood industry. Luv made his Bollywood debut with Sadiyaan, and Kush worked as an assistant director.