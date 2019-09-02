Here Is All You Can Know About Your Fate By The SHAPE OF FATE LINE

Deep and Long

If you have a dark and long fate line on your palm, This indicates the following:

● A deep, straight and long fate line which begins from the base of the palm and extends to the Mount of Saturn (under the middle finger) indicates a strong ability to start and run your own career or business. You usually emphasis on credibility thus could have a successful career with endlessly strives;

● If the line becomes narrower and thinner gradually from the middle part of the palm, it indicates a smooth career fortune during the younger days and a worse fortune after the middle age.

Shallow

A shallow fate line indicates a hard work and career full of twists and turns.

● If your line is shallow and wide, you are destined to have a hard working life and fail to achieve great things.



● If the line is shallow at the same time narrow and obscure, it shows you are not like to be bound by a common destiny.

Oblique

If your fate line is oblique as the picture shows, it indicates that you always have a unique idea and like to judge a thing from different point of views in work. You could think out ways to take a short cut and are easily to get success in career.