Here’s What Deepika Padukone Did On Her Bachelorette: You Would Definitely Judge Her After That

Deepika Padukone married the Bollywood hunk Ranveer Singh on 15-16 November last year but the two made sure none of the pictures went viral before they wanted to. Although we did get a good idea of the wedding functions and celebrations but we could not get our hands on the bachelorette that the two had. However, now Deepika has shared her bachelorette secret. Read to know.

The actress recently turned cover girl for Harper’s Bazaar, India’s October issue and revealed details about her bachelorette in an interview which will leave you in surprise. Speaking of the time before her wedding day, Deepika shared how in today’s context she could be considered a weird person as when she was on her bachelorette all she did was do laundry twice a day. The actress then added, “So I suppose I am weird.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Oct 9, 2019 at 11:22pm PDT

During the interview with the magazine, the actress also disclosed about herself and how she has evolved over the years. She added how she is an extremely intuitive, vulnerable and sensitive person. The actress mentioned how for years she kept all of it within her but now she has learned to express things more. Deepika also added how she has always been an old soul.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in director Kabir Khan’s film ’83 and will be playing husband Ranveer Singh’s on-screen wife in it.