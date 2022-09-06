Hrithik Roshan Will Undergo A 12-week Transformation To Achieve His Look For “Fighter”

Hrithik commenced his 12-week change administration as of late and has stamped November 9th as his deadline.

Fighter featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is set to go on floors on November 15, 2022. This marks the actor’s moment in collaboration with filmmaker Siddharth Anand after 2019’s War. The film will have India begin with ethereal groupings as the venture is around the story of the Indian Air Force. Whereas Siddharth Anand is penning the script, he is joined by ex-Army officer Ramon Chibb. He will bring his armed force involvement as he takes on the part of screenplay essayist, and will be sharing story-writing credits with Anand.

As of late, the whiz talked around the physical change that he is experiencing for his up-and-coming film ‘Fighter’ in which we’ll see him in an activity avatar. Talking around the same, the performing artist said “I’m preparing for my role in ‘Fighter’, which is my next film. It’s about a 12-week transformation that I always follow. So 9th of November, I should be looking leaner than what I look right now.”

Recently, the on-screen character beat his claim record to form 'Vikram Vedha' the foremost preferred secret within the history of Hindi cinema. With over 1 million likes in less than 48 hours, it outperformed his past numbers of 'War'.

Fighter will supposedly kick off on November 15 with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. They will be shooting high-octane activity and emotional groupings. The film will be VFX-heavy as well. The film is set for September 28, 2023 discharge.