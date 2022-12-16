Huma Qureshi Reveals Real Difference Between Actor And Influencer; Calls Herself An Influencer Too!

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi has made a different image in the industry. Her acting is unique. This year she won the hearts of the audience with her fiery demeanor in ‘Maharani 2.’ Apart from this, she appeared in projects like ‘Double XL’ and ‘Monica, O My Darling’.

Recently, she talked about the pressure that is increasing on actors due to social media. She said that there is pressure on the stars to get good roles due to the followers. At the same time, some actors behave like influencers, though it is not their job.

During a media interaction, Huma said that she is not a social media influencer. She is an actor and she acts. There are many actors in the West. But they are not influencers. She said that they behave like influencers sometimes. She included herself in this as well. she clarified that it is not her job to do this. Her job is to act. There is a huge difference between the two, but she thinks it has become very blurred.

She further said that one can have many followers on social media, But it does not define your capability of acting. During this, Vidya Balan supported Huma. On the other hand, Vidya said that if a film is good, there is no need to mention it on social media. The audience will watch it. And if the film is not good social media numbers will not be able to do anything for it.

On the professional front, Huma was seen in Monica, O My Darling. She will be seen in the flm ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’. She will be seen with Vikram Singh, Mrunal Thakur, and Vijay Raaz.