‘Idea Was Not To Trigger Anyone’: Varun Sood Reacts To Divya Agarwal’s ‘Don’t Test My Patience’ Statement!

The couple of Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood was one of the most loved TV pairs. The two parted ways unexpectedly and broke millions of hearts. All hopes of their ardent fans ended when Divya made her relationship with restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar official just a few months after breaking up with Varun. Recently, the ex-duo got into a war of words.

It all began when Varun conducted an interesting question and answer session on Twitter using the hashtag #AskVarun. During this session, a fan alleged Varun of cheating on ex-girlfriend Divya. Though the actor dismissed multiple questions on Divya and their break-up, he addressed this particular one and clarified, ‘I didn’t bro’.

When Divya saw it, she attacked Varun. She said that she didn’t need any attention. Divya accused Varun of trying to get into touch with her directly or indirectly after separation. She told that she currently has a peaceful life, and she wants Varun to have peace and move on. Divya also warned that if she starts playing questions and answer, it would take things to other level. So, it is better not to test her patience.

Now, Varun has reacted to Divya’s statement. While talking to a leading portal, Varun stated, “I don’t want any attention. They asked me a question, and it was clearly for the work that I did. My new series is going to come out on Sony Liv titled ‘Potluck’, and I wanted people to know about the same, so I did the question-answer section. My entire idea was not to trigger anyone. I am consciously keeping away from all this. If I wanted to say anything, I would have spoken that time, but I chose to remain silent.”

For the unversed, Divya and Varun have dated each other for almost 3 years. The two were speculated to take their relationship to next level. But things did not go as per the plans and in March, 2022, they announced their break-up.