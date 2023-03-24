‘If I Have Said…’: Kangana Ranaut Issues An Apology For THIS Reason; Checkout!

Actress Kangana Ranaut turned a year older today on March 23. She celebrated her 36th birthday in Udaipur. On her special occasion, the Queen actress took to her Instagram handle to shared a video where she has expressed gratitude to all the people who have shown support to her in her journey in both personally and spiritually. Kangana also mentioned her enemies who never let her “rest”.

Kangana Ranaut’s Video Message On Her Birthday

Sharing the video message, she wrote: “On my birthday today message from my heart … 🥰🙏”.

She expressed her gratitude for her parents, her kuldevi ma Ambika ji, spiritual gurus Sri Satguru ji, Swami Vivekananda ji, her admirers, well-wishers and everyone who worked with her. She also thanked those because of whom she have earned success, her family and her friends. The actress also said that despite the success, she was taught to struggle and for that she will be grateful to her enemies.

Later, she also issued an apology. The Tanu Weds Manu actress said that her ideology and way of living is quite simple and she wants the best for everyone. She said she has always thought good for the country and in the process if she has said something to someone and they are hurt by her words, she apologised to them.

Towards the end, the Manikarnika actress said that Lord Krishna has blessed her with a good life and she has no “ill feelings” for anyone but only “fondness and positive thoughts” for everyone.

Watch Kangana Ranaut’s video here.

Kangana Ranaut’s Work Front

On the professional front, Kangana will be seen as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film Emergency. Apart from acting, she has also directed the film. She will also be seen in Sita, Tejas and Chandramukhi 2.