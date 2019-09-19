IIFA Awards 2019 Winners: Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh To Take The Trophies Home For Best Actor

It’s that time of the year again and we have the hotties of Bollywood walking down the ramp like a pro. B-Town ladies upped the style quotient at IIFA 2019. However, there were a few who just couldn’t get it right. Some win and some loose but that’s how it is.

It was 20th edition of the IIFA Awards (International Indian Film Academy Awards) last evening where some actors won the awards and some did not. As actors including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ishaan Khatter, Sara Ali Khan, filmmaker Sriram Raghavan and others won the trophies, the evening was indeed lovely and starry.

As IIFA completed 20 years of the Awards, it was a special night and to celebrate it, special awards were given out. As Deepika Padukone won the Special Award for Best Actress for Chennai Express. Ranbir Kapoor won the Special Award for Best Actor for Barfi. While Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai as it won a Special Award as the Best Film of the last 20 years category.

Rajkumar Hirani was also awarded for Best Director for the film, 3 Idiots, while Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema Award was handed to veteran choreographer Saroj Khan with Madhuri Dixit paying a heartfelt tribute to Ms Khan. Meanwhile, master of comedy Jagdeep, beloved for his hilarious turns in Sholay, Brahmachari, Andaz Apna Apna and other films.

Have a look below who took the award home last night:

Best film – Raazi

Best Director – Sriram Raghavan (AndhaDhun)

Best Actress- Alia Bhatt (Raazi)

Best Actor – Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat)

Best Supporting Actress – Aditi Rao Hydari (Padmaavat)

Best Supporting Actor – Vicky Kaushal for (Sanju)

Best Debut Actor – Ishaan Khatter (Dhadak)

Best Debut Actress – Sara Ali Khan (Kedarnath)

Best Story – Sriram Raghavan, Pooja Ladha Surti, Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao (AndhaDhun)

Best Music Direction – Amaal Mallik, Guru Randhawa, Rochak Kohli, Saurabh-Vaibhav and Zack Knight (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)

Best Lyrics – Amitabh Bhattacharya (Dhadak)

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf (Dilbaro from Raazi)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Arijit Singh for (Ae Watan from Raazi)

Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema – Saroj Khan and Jagdeep