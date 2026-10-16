Imran Khan ‘Leave India’ Row: Lekha Washington Stands Firmly By Her Beau, Pours Love On Him – Read Here!

Recently, Mumbai Police detained Imran Khan and his girlfriend, Lekha, and asked him to leave India. Later, Lekha Washington is standing by her boyfriend, Imran Khan, as the actor has been asked to leave India by October 28. She recently shared a picture from the detention van, showing her support for him during this difficult phase. Imran, who holds US citizenship, had told reporters at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan that he was not there to protest.

However, he has now been asked to leave the country. The actor has not yet commented. His girlfriend, Lekha, was with him during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Mumbai on October 10. The police detained them both, but they were released later that day. Lekha’s latest social media post reflected her continued support for Imran.

Lekha Washington Shares Photo With Imran Khan Amid Controversy

Lekha shared a picture with Imran, taken on October 10, showing them inside a detention van. She captioned the post with the word “Just,” followed by multiple heart emojis. Zayn Marie Khan also commented on the post, “Yall are (red heart emoji)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lekha Washington (@lekhawashington)

Lekha Washington Reveals What Happened on October 10

After being detained, Lekha shared details of the incident on Instagram, explaining what had happened and describing her experience. She wrote, “He responded to the questions of the media, saying we have no demands, we are not part of an organisation, we are just individuals. Before he could even finish his sentence, with the weight of the media from one side, loud, incessant whistle blowing disrupted everything.”

Furthermore, she penned, ” A stream of uniformed persons grabbed both Zayn and me, bruising us. They forced us all into the vehicle and then drove us around for a couple of hours. Subsequent to that, they did not allow us to take public transport.”

Focusing on the positive side, Lekha opened up and revealed her thoughts. “The Mumbai police has been a beacon of balance, in my personal experience, I appreciate them deeply. I believe in equality and respect for all and at some point we must collectively find our voices to speak the truth.”

Imran Khan Set to Move Bombay High Court

After being asked to leave India, Imran Khan’s legal team told ANI that the actor would challenge the notice before the Bombay High Court. According to his lawyer, an appeal against the notice is expected to be filed next week. The legal team plans to contest the order through the court. Further details about the grounds for challenging the notice and the actor’s next legal steps are still awaited.

Earlier, Mumbai Police issued a ‘Leave India’ notice to Imran Khan, nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, asking him to leave the country by October 28. Reports stated that Imran Khan holds an American passport and citizenship. Imran participated in a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. According to the information provided, authorities have initiated action against the actor under Sections 29 and 7 of the Immigration Act. The action reportedly follows allegations that he joined the protest despite not being an Indian citizen.