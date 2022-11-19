Imran Khan Makes A Rare Appearance At Cousin Ira Khan’s Engagement, Fans Say “Please Come Back To Films”

Superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan’s relationship with her boyfriend, fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare is like an open book. The adorable duo, who keeps on sharing lovey-dovey moments from their life on social media, is ready to take the wedding vows. Recently, they have taken their relationship to a next level by putting rings on each other’s fingers.

During this close-knit family affair to celebrate the togetherness of Ira and Nupur, several affluent names came under the same roof. Aamir Khan along with his ex-wives- Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, rumoured girlfriend Fatima Sana Sheikh, mother Zeenat Hussain and cousin Mansoor Khan was clicked entering the venue. But one person who stole the limelight was Aamir’s nephew and former actor, Imran Khan.

Khan is still remembered for his 2008 film, Jaane Tu..Ya Jaane Na, which made him earn a place in the hearts of millions. His genuine fanbase misses him on-screen. Imran looked dapper in a white shirt, paired with a blue blazer and beige trousers as he posed for shutterbugs in a goofy way. When he got spotted at Ira’s engagement, all his admirers went crazily nostalgic. They started demanding his comeback. “Oh My God! Imran… you look so handsome,” a user commented. Another wrote, “Miss you badly.” “Imran, please come back in films,” stated the third user.

Let us tell you that Imran Khan has been missing from the public eye for a long time. All his rare appearances go viral in no time as after quitting films, he lives a private life away from the media glare.

For the unversed, the charming actor has featured in films like Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, and I Hate Love Storys among others. He was last seen in Katti Batti in 2015.