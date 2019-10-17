Inside Pics From Mohena Kumari Singh & Suyesh Rawat’s Wedding Show The Royal Side

Share

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari Singh tied the knot in a true Rajputana style on 14th October this year. The actress looked resplendent on her wedding as she wore a Rajputani poshak for the day. While many feel that being in the glamor world, Mohena would’ve chosen something more modern and contemporary, she ditched all of it and got married in a traditional attire.

We have shared with you some really beautiful pictures from the wedding. Post that, we also shared pictures from the vidaai, phere, and the varmala ceremony. But they still weren’t enough and we wanted to get more pics from this amazing wedding.

Ethereal’ is the word, isn’t it? With very few celebs attending Mohena Kumari Singh’s wedding, her co-star from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, Nidhi Uttam, had posted an array of pictures from the inside happenings at the #SuMoKiShaadi. Before we share the same with you, here’s a description of her look as promised. Mohena had looked every bit of gorgeous in a traditional red Rajputana poshak with pallu drawn over her head, small bindi, matha patti and borla (maang teeka), traditional jadau nath and all-red chooda. And yet again she proved that simple is the new ‘in’ and looked breathtaking! And now, checkout the pictures here:

Her Rajwari nath, heavy earrings and maang teeka were absolutely stunning. For her sangeet, Mohena had worn a pastel floral lehenga, with floral messy side-braid and mehendi adorned hands that had given her sangeet look all the ‘oomph’! For her haldi, the 30-year-old beauty had looked like sunshine in a yellow-coloured zari-work lehenga, with her hair left loose and pallu over her head. The contrasting red and white floral jewellery had done all the trick! Here’s a picture from each one of her wedding functions:

In the interview, she had stated, “I always had this feeling that I will have an arranged marriage. I was inspired by the movie Vivah, I liked the system. I realised that in this industry you don’t have time and I somehow enjoyed this process also. My mother asked me to see the guy and I agreed. I found the process very cute”.

Mohena Kumari Singh had shared, “I like happy people and this family, and my fiance is those. I don’t know, I couldn’t say No. Suyesh was very honest and very transparent. I look through people, and seeing people, seeing somebody so honest and pure, I couldn’t say no to this beauty.” She had further added, “Suyesh and I connected over mountains, hence I wanted a mountain engagement but the beach one happened and it was very beautiful.”

About leaving the telly world post acting, Mohena had said, Mohena had stated, “Post marriage, I will say goodbye to acting and Mumbai. My life is all set to take a 180-degree turn. I am excited and nervous at the same time. Even my industry friends were taken aback with my decision, but that’s the kind of person I am. I follow my heart. I have taken several leaps of faith in my life and this is the biggest so far.”