Internet Criticises Farah Khan’s Cook Dilip For Interrupting Shabana Azmi In TV Appearance

A video clip featuring veteran actor Shabana Azmi being repeatedly interrupted by cook Dilip on a televised show hosted by Farah Khan triggered disappointment among social-media users, who criticised the interruptions as distracting and disrespectful.

The interaction occurred during an episode of a television programme where Shabana Azmi was a guest alongside Farah Khan and Dilip, who serves as a cook on the show. In clips shared widely online, viewers observed that Dilip frequently interjected while Azmi was speaking, altering the flow of conversation and drawing comments from the audience.

Social-media users quickly reacted to the clip after it was circulating on platforms such as Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). Many commenters expressed that Dilip’s interruptions took away from Azmi’s participation, noting that she is an acclaimed actor with decades of work in Indian cinema.

“Such behaviour is irritating,” a user wrote, while another observed that frequent interruptions made it difficult to focus on what Azmi was saying. Several commenters referenced the veteran actor’s stature in the industry, emphasising her experience and the expectation that her views be heard uninterrupted in an interview setting.

Shabana Azmi, known for her long and distinguished career in film and theatre, has often been invited to television discussions to share insights on acting, cinema, and personal experiences. Viewers who commented noted that such platforms are opportunities for seasoned artists like her to reflect on their work and that interruptions can detract from the depth of conversation.

In the shared clips, Farah Khan is seen interacting with both Azmi and Dilip, attempting to moderate the discussion while the cook interjects. Farah, a filmmaker and television personality, maintained a professional demeanour throughout the segment, offering prompts and managing the flow of dialogue.

Some social-media responses acknowledged Farah Khan’s role as host and pointed out that balancing multiple voices on a panel requires effort, especially when participants have contrasting styles of communication. Farah’s ability to navigate the conversation was highlighted by some users, who felt that handling interruptions is part of hosting duties.

Not all reactions were critical. A number of viewers defended Dilip’s enthusiasm and participation, saying that his role as a cook and his personality may bring an element of spontaneity to the show. “He seems genuine and warm,” one user wrote, suggesting that his behaviour may reflect personal excitement rather than disrespect.

Others commented on the nature of television talk shows more broadly, saying that such programmes often feature lively, overlapping exchanges as part of entertainment value, and that occasional interruptions are common.

Clips from the episode have been shared thousands of times, reflecting significant engagement from audiences. Hashtags related to Shabana Azmi and Farah Khan trended for a period after the show aired, as clips and viewer reactions continued to circulate.

Shabana Azmi did not publicly respond to the online reaction or the specific clip featuring the interruptions, and there was no official statement released by the show’s producers at the time of this report.