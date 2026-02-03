Rakul Preet Singh Slams ‘Paid PR’ Culture In Bollywood, Questions Negativity In Industry Publicity

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has criticised aspects of publicity and promotion practices in Bollywood, taking aim at what she described as the industry’s “paid PR” culture and questioning the growing negativity surrounding modern film marketing efforts. In comments made during a recent interview, she urged industry peers to adopt a more balanced approach to public relations and to resist participating in narratives she considers unnecessarily negative.

The discussion emerged when Rakul was asked about trends in film promotion, particularly with regard to how publicity campaigns are managed and the role of digital public relations in shaping an actor’s public image. She said that in many cases, storytelling around a film or celebrity can become driven more by publicity strategies than by the content or quality of the work itself.

Rakul said, “How negative can one be in life?” when referring to the increasing focus on sensationalism and attention-grabbing headlines that, in her view, detract from the true craft of cinema. She questioned why negativity or conflict often takes precedence in publicity efforts, positing that more constructive conversations about the art and creative process would benefit both artists and audiences.

The actor’s remarks touched on the concept of “paid PR,” which in industry parlance refers to instances where public relations campaigns are allegedly orchestrated or amplified through paid collaborations, influencer activity or coordinated content designed to boost visibility. Rakul’s critique suggested that such practices can lead to an environment where perception and hype overshadow organic audience engagement.

At the heart of her comments was a call for authenticity in the way the industry interacts with audiences. Rakul said that while marketing and media engagement are essential parts of filmmaking, there should be an emphasis on respect for the work itself rather than on creating controversy for publicity’s sake.

She also noted that many actors and industry professionals are increasingly aware of the role social media plays in shaping reputation, career momentum and public perception. While acknowledging that digital platforms offer powerful tools for connection, Rakul said the downside is that measured discourse can quickly be replaced by viral moments that prioritise clicks over context.

Rakul’s perspective has resonated with many in the film community who have raised similar concerns about publicity practices and the pressures placed on actors to navigate media narratives that may not always reflect their personal values or the quality of their work. In recent years, debates about the ethics of influencer collaborations, paid promotions and strategic leaks have become more commonplace as the industry grapples with the rapid evolution of online publicity.

The actor also emphasised that creative professionals should be mindful of how their promotional choices affect not just their own careers but the broader cultural narrative around cinema. She urged her peers to consider whether certain publicity practices genuinely serve the art form or merely feed into cycles of negativity and sensationalism.